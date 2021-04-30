Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 317,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

