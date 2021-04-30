GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,338 ($17.48). The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £67.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.