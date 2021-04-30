Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 270.0% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

