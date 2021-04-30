Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 579,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

