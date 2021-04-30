Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.04.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.