Giant (GIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Giant has traded 176.4% higher against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $194,542.34 and $12.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

