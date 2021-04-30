Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.880 EPS.

GTY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 207,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

