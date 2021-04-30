Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 8th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

