Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $480.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

