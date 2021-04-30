Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

