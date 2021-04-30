Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $129.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Genuine Parts traded as high as $123.86 and last traded at $123.10, with a volume of 239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.