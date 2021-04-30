Gentex Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. Gentex has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after buying an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gentex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

