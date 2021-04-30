Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Decreased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. 7,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,928. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.