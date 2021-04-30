General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.62. 17,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.