Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.51. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 909,879 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

