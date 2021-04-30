Gates Industrial (GTES) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES):

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/12/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

GTES stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Get Gates Industrial Corp PLC alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.