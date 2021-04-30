GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Announces $0.01 Dividend

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of GLOP opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

