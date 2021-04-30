Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 124.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

