Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in April

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALXF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Galaxy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GALXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

