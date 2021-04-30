Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,844. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 million, a PE ratio of -70.33, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

