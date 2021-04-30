FY2025 EPS Estimates for Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

