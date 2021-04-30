FY2023 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised by William Blair

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $169.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day moving average is $145.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.