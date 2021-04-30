FY2022 EPS Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.51). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

