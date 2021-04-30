FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.70 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

