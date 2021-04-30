FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 335.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 34.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

