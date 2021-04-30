FY2021 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -16.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at C$1,289,796.89.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

