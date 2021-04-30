FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reduced by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 2,091.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

