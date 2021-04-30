FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.48 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.