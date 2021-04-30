FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $4,784,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.