Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Fusion has a market cap of $116.14 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 90.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,645.29 or 0.97944269 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,872,135 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

