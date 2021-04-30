Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 362,917 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $8,666,457.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knoll alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $8,737,078.75.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25.

KNL opened at $24.37 on Friday. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.