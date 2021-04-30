FunFair Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

