Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

