Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
