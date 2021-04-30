FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 224.0% in April

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 224.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FRMO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074. FRMO has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Get FRMO alerts:

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.