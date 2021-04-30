Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSNUY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

