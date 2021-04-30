Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

FRE opened at €39.92 ($46.96) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.06. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

