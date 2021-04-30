Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

FMCC remained flat at $$2.40 during trading on Friday. 1,730,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Freddie Mac has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMCC shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

