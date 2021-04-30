Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

FMCC remained flat at $$2.40 during trading on Friday. 1,730,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Freddie Mac has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMCC shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

