Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

