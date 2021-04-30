Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 3,554 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.10 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

