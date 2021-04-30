Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FVI. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.