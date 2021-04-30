Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:FVI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,952. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

