Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

