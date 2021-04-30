Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOJCY shares. Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

