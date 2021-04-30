FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.03. 51,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,537. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

