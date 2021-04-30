Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

NYSE:F traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 1,700,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,782,602. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

