Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,782,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

