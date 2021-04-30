Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WPF opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Foley Trasimene Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

