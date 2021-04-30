Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FCSMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 30,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.