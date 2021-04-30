Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.42. 18,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,829. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

