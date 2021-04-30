FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NYSE:FLT opened at $287.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

